Dr. Paul Dammers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dammers, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dammers, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Dammers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dammers?
Dr. Dammers quickly diagnosed my mother with dementia and got her on the correct meds. She did so well so quickly, she was able to go home from the assisted living home and is doing very well. He’s very professional and knowledgeable in his field. He’s extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Paul Dammers, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1992794093
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Program in Medicine Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium-Neuropsychology Specialization Track, Providence, RI
- Auburn University, Auburn, Al
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dammers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dammers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dammers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dammers works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dammers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dammers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dammers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dammers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.