Paul Cramm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Cramm, RN
Overview
Paul Cramm, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Paul Cramm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentiva Health Services1 Cumberland Pl Ste 108, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 990-9000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Cramm?
Had a great visit! Happy my friend told me about Paul Cramm.
About Paul Cramm, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619115169
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Cramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Cramm works at
3 patients have reviewed Paul Cramm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Cramm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Cramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Cramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.