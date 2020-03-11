Dr. Paul Corfman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Corfman, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Corfman, DC is a Chiropractor in Florence, AL.
Dr. Corfman works at
Locations
-
1
Corfman Chiropractic Clinic3111 FLORENCE BLVD, Florence, AL 35634 Directions (256) 767-7230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corfman?
I've been going to him for 20 plus years. He always takes great care to listen and explain the problem you are having and what's needed to correct it. Always pleasant and through. I always recomend him to someone that I feel could benefit from seeing a chiropractor. The thing about chiropractic care is it's not just about keeping the spine in alignment but the benefits of other parts of the body and the organs greatly benefit from a properly aligned spine! I highly recomend him! I have family members who have seen him his dad and brother for the past 25 years! I would like to say IF you decide to see a chiropractor make sure they are a graduate of a school that teaches the Palmer Method. A good chiropractor doesnt FORCE the body into place it works with how the body naturally moves.
About Dr. Paul Corfman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1982642971
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corfman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corfman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corfman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.