Paul Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Coleman, PA-C
Overview
Paul Coleman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Paul Coleman works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Coleman?
About Paul Coleman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841238102
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Coleman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Coleman works at
3 patients have reviewed Paul Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.