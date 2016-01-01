See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Paul Coleman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Paul Coleman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Paul Coleman works at OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center
    2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Paul Coleman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841238102
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Coleman works at OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Paul Coleman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Paul Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

