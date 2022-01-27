Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Chopra, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chopra, OD is an Optometrist in Lynchburg, VA.
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-13503900 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 832-1362
Walmart Pharmacy 10-46973227 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 316-0191
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional. He will find a solution that best fit your condition. Awesome personality for those of us that are hugely eyesight challenged. I definitely recommend his services.
About Dr. Paul Chopra, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316952286
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.