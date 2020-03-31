Paul Carter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Carter, PA-C
Overview
Paul Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Paul Carter works at
Locations
-
1
Epic Physicians Medical Practice8019 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (215) 332-1300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Carter?
Always aces in my book...Professional knowledgeable and most of all congenial......
About Paul Carter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639205792
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Carter works at
8 patients have reviewed Paul Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.