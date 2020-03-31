See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Paul Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Paul Carter works at Holmesburg Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epic Physicians Medical Practice
    8019 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 332-1300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 31, 2020
Always aces in my book...Professional knowledgeable and most of all congenial......
About Paul Carter, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639205792
Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Carter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Paul Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Paul Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Carter works at Holmesburg Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Paul Carter’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Paul Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Carter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

