Dr. Bryan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bryan Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bryan Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Lake Worth, FL.
Dr. Bryan Jr works at
Locations
Woodlake Psychological Associates P.A.3865 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 966-2423
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent services caring and patience.
About Dr. Paul Bryan Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013064237
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.