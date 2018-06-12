Dr. Paul Breeding, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Breeding, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Breeding, DC is a Chiropractor in Wimberley, TX. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Breeding works at
Locations
-
1
Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness501 Old Kyle Rd Ste 100, Wimberley, TX 78676 Directions (512) 831-8088
-
2
Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness900 NE Loop 410 Ste D304, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (512) 831-8088
- 3 2650 Fountain View Dr Ste 328, Houston, TX 77057 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breeding?
I was in pain for over 2 years with my shoulder. Shots didn't help but for a short time. I wasn't doing those again, I would just live with the pain. Three visits with Dr. Paul Breeding and my shoulder feels wonderful. He is a very good listener and really knows what he is doing. This is my first experience with a chiropractor. Dr. Breeding was referred to me and they were right! I will recommend him to both friends and family.
About Dr. Paul Breeding, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1821193152
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Florida Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breeding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breeding accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breeding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breeding works at
Dr. Breeding speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breeding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breeding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.