Dr. Paul Breeding, DC

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Breeding, DC is a Chiropractor in Wimberley, TX. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Breeding works at Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness in Wimberley, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness
    501 Old Kyle Rd Ste 100, Wimberley, TX 78676 (512) 831-8088
  2
    Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness
    900 NE Loop 410 Ste D304, San Antonio, TX 78209 (512) 831-8088
  3
    2650 Fountain View Dr Ste 328, Houston, TX 77057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2018
    I was in pain for over 2 years with my shoulder. Shots didn't help but for a short time. I wasn't doing those again, I would just live with the pain. Three visits with Dr. Paul Breeding and my shoulder feels wonderful. He is a very good listener and really knows what he is doing. This is my first experience with a chiropractor. Dr. Breeding was referred to me and they were right! I will recommend him to both friends and family.
    RC in Wimberley, TX — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Breeding, DC

    Chiropractic
    English, Spanish
    1821193152
    Education & Certifications

    Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Florida Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Breeding, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breeding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breeding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breeding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breeding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

