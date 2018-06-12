Overview

Dr. Paul Breeding, DC is a Chiropractor in Wimberley, TX. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Breeding works at Blue Hole Chiropractic & Wellness in Wimberley, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.