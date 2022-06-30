Overview

Dr. Paul Brandt, DC is a Chiropractor in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.



Dr. Brandt works at Family Chiropractic Center in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.