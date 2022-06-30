See All Chiropractors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Paul Brandt, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Brandt, DC is a Chiropractor in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.

Dr. Brandt works at Family Chiropractic Center in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Chiropractic Center
    4352 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 522-3713

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jun 30, 2022
    I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Brandt. He takes walk-ins and insurance. He also will see you if you don't have insurance. He won't adjust you if you don't need it. He is very experienced and you get personal service. Never treated like just a number. With a great sense of humor and his wife at the helm, you can't go wrong and will not regret your visit.
    Doug Quirk — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Brandt, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1932134905
    Education & Certifications

    • Chiropractic Private Practice
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Brandt, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandt works at Family Chiropractic Center in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brandt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

