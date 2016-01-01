Dr. Paul Boyd, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Boyd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Back To Wellness Chiropractic3560 S Boulevard Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 217-4334
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
About Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932232386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.