See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm Springs, CA
Paul Boyd, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Paul Boyd, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paul Boyd, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA. 

Paul Boyd works at Hopehealth-home North B Pbm Cop in Palm Springs, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hopehealth-home North B Pbm Cop
    255 N El Cielo Rd Ste C300, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 674-3344

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Paul Boyd?

Jan 06, 2022
Paul Boyd is a personable and knowledgeable provider and gives the high level of personal care I’ve always received from Dr. Edgar Stanley’s practice. I feel fortunate to be an established patient of this office. I highly recommend Paul Boyd!
Loni Brock — Jan 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paul Boyd, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Paul Boyd, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Paul Boyd to family and friends

Paul Boyd's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Paul Boyd

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paul Boyd, FNP.

About Paul Boyd, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699250886
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Boyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Paul Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Boyd works at Hopehealth-home North B Pbm Cop in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Paul Boyd’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Paul Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Boyd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Paul Boyd, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.