Paul Battle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Battle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Battle, PA-C
Overview
Paul Battle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Paul Battle works at
Locations
-
1
Denver2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 861-2663
- 2 400 Indiana St Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 861-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Battle?
Dr. Battle was an amazing person part of my sons care team while he was in the NICU from August-November 2019, he came by to see how well my son was progressing and to see when he would be ready for castings. He was attentive, caring, and made me feel my concerns were valid. I feel he treated me with respect and that just because I am a young parent doesn’t mean I don’t know what I’m talking about. He greeted my son just like he greeted me. He asked about other appointments and I felt he truly cared, which is what all physicians should do. I’m very sad he retired from ortho one, he had a huge impact on how confident I feel about knowing my sons limitations and needs. He helped me gain my voice so I could be my sons. Thank you so much Dr. Battle for everything you did for us in the couple of months you cared for my son.
About Paul Battle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1205872355
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Battle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Battle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Battle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Battle works at
20 patients have reviewed Paul Battle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Battle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Battle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Battle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.