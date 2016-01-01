Dr. Arbisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Arbisi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Arbisi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Minneapolis, MN.

Locations
Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital1 Veterans Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417 Directions (612) 725-2000
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Arbisi, PHD
Clinical Psychology
English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbisi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.