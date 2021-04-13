See All Dermatologists in Massapequa, NY
Patty Chun, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patty Chun, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Massapequa, NY. 

Patty Chun works at Glaser Dermatology in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glaser Dermatology
    727 N Broadway Ste B4, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 799-0210

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 13, 2021
I have been a patient of Dr. Patty Chun for over 12 years and there is absolutely no other dermatologist I would see, or recommend to my family and friends. Dr. Patty has always gone above and beyond to ensure my health is the number one priority. She is professional, courteous, and treats you as if you were family. I guess that is why I would travel all the way from Manhattan and Brooklyn just for my appointments. If you want the highest quality doctor who actually cares Dr. Patty is the doctor for you!
Frank M — Apr 13, 2021
About Patty Chun, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194801506
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patty Chun, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patty Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patty Chun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Patty Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patty Chun works at Glaser Dermatology in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Patty Chun’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Patty Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patty Chun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patty Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patty Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

