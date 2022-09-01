Patti Ryan, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patti Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patti Ryan, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patti Ryan, LMFT is a Counselor in Glendale, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 18205 N 51st Ave Ste 136, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 399-2267
-
2
Sunshine Therapy-peoria13260 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 487-7763
-
3
Desert View Counseling19820 N 7th St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (623) 487-7763
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patti Ryan?
Patti Ryan is an amazing therapist who takes the time to get to know her clients and is very easy to talk to. She listens and gives advice and steps for healing hearts and relationships. She is highly recommended!
About Patti Ryan, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1962574251
Frequently Asked Questions
Patti Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patti Ryan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patti Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patti Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patti Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patti Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patti Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.