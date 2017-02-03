Dr. Metz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patti Metz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patti Metz, PHD is a Psychologist in Del Mar, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
317 14th St, Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 792-6060
Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday10:30am - 5:30pmWednesday10:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Patti is very professional and very talented at her job. She is helpful in a real world practical way and has helped me through different struggles during my lifetime including my marriage, children and career difficulties. I have recommended her to many of my friends and co workers who all share my opion on her high quality therapy.
About Dr. Patti Metz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.