Dr. Patti Barrows, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patti Barrows, PHD is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Barrows Psychology3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 978-9392
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrows is very astute, caring, compassionate, and is the best provider I've found in my life so far. I've been a regular patient of hers for a number of years, and I fear the day I may have to move or change insurance and lose her as my provider. I can't speak highly enough about her. There aren't enough words.
About Dr. Patti Barrows, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1720310162
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrows has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrows accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrows.
