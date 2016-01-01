Dr. Fong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattey Fong, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pattey Fong, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1062 E Lancaster Ave Ste 12A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 526-9155
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?
About Dr. Pattey Fong, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235340837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.