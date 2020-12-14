Dr. Zakaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patsy Zakaras, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patsy Zakaras, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gulfport, MS.
Locations
- 1 2341 PO Box, Gulfport, MS 39505 Directions (228) 832-5041
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Zakaras for years until COVID19. She is very professional and caring. She takes time to understand your problems and talk them out with you. She is a wonderful person.
About Dr. Patsy Zakaras, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043254345
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakaras accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakaras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakaras.
