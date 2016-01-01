Dr. Patrick Wagener, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Wagener, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wagener, DC is a Chiropractor in Janesville, WI.
Dr. Wagener works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Douglas & Mork Chiropractic SC409 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53545 Directions (608) 352-4002
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagener?
About Dr. Patrick Wagener, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285227645
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagener works at
Dr. Wagener has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.