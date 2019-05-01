Dr. Patrick Utnehmer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utnehmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Utnehmer, OD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Utnehmer, OD is an Optometrist in Temecula, CA.
Dr. Utnehmer works at
Locations
Vail Ranch Vision Center31805 Temecula Pkwy Ste D-5, Temecula, CA 92592 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Felicia Lindl41493 Margarita Rd # G-109, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-2211Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medical Eye Service
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Always great check up exams and explanations +++will return again after years of treatment :)
About Dr. Patrick Utnehmer, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
