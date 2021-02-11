See All Clinical Psychologists in Columbia, SC
Patrick Steele, CP Icon-share Share Profile

Patrick Steele, CP

Clinical Psychology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patrick Steele, CP is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC. 

Patrick Steele works at Roots Psychological Associates in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roots Psychological Associates LLC
    1531 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 764-1010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patrick Steele?

    Feb 11, 2021
    Dr. Patrick is excellent Psychologist. I like the way he is candid with patient.His personality is great. He listens to his patients. It is such a mental relief to talk to someone about anxiety concern,who knows their job to help patient.He is asset to our community.
    w.Dent — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patrick Steele, CP
    How would you rate your experience with Patrick Steele, CP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Steele to family and friends

    Patrick Steele's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patrick Steele

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Steele, CP.

    About Patrick Steele, CP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124574850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Steele, CP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Steele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Steele works at Roots Psychological Associates in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Patrick Steele’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Patrick Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Steele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patrick Steele, CP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.