Patrick St Germain, CH

Chiropractic
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patrick St Germain, CH is a Chiropractor in Apopka, FL. 

Patrick St Germain works at Next Medical Florida LLC in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Next Medical Florida LLC
    877 S Orange Blossom Trl, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 889-3223
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I see if you only give 2 stars it won’t let you post, hmmmmm
    Sharon Burrow — Jan 28, 2020
    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538257530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick St Germain, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick St Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick St Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick St Germain works at Next Medical Florida LLC in Apopka, FL. View the full address on Patrick St Germain’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Patrick St Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick St Germain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick St Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick St Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

