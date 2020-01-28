Patrick St Germain, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick St Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patrick St Germain, CH
Overview
Patrick St Germain, CH is a Chiropractor in Apopka, FL.
Locations
-
1
Next Medical Florida LLC877 S Orange Blossom Trl, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 889-3223
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Patrick St Germain, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538257530
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick St Germain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick St Germain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick St Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Patrick St Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick St Germain.
