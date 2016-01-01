See All Physicians Assistants in Saint Louis, MO
Patrick Schoenwalder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patrick Schoenwalder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO. 

Patrick Schoenwalder works at Grace Hll Mrphy O'flln Hlth Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affinia Healthcare Pharmacy
    1717 Biddle St, Saint Louis, MO 63106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 814-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Hepatitis C
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Patrick Schoenwalder, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124482799
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patrick Schoenwalder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Schoenwalder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patrick Schoenwalder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patrick Schoenwalder works at Grace Hll Mrphy O'flln Hlth Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Patrick Schoenwalder’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Patrick Schoenwalder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Schoenwalder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Schoenwalder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Schoenwalder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

