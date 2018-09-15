See All Chiropractors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Sartz works at Neuropathy Treatment Centers of Arizona in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neuropathy Treatment Centers of Arizona
    2150 S Country Club Dr Ste 14, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-1358

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Sep 15, 2018
This Doctor is concerned about his patients. He take the time to listen to you. He is always available to answer any questions or concerns that you might have. His office staff and office is calming and relaxing too. I am glad I went for therapy.....because I feel soooo much better now.
Chiropractic
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  English
1740365295
  • 1740365295
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Undergraduate School
  • Arizona State University
