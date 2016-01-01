See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Patrick Richard, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Patrick Richard, OD is an Optometrist in Greenwood, IN. 

Dr. Richard works at Greenwood Vision Care in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Vision Care
    622 N Madison Ave Ste 9, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 653-5872
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Eye Exams for Glasses
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Eye Exams for Glasses

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patrick Richard, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437240827
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.