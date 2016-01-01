Dr. Patrick Richard, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Richard, OD
Dr. Patrick Richard, OD is an Optometrist in Greenwood, IN.
Greenwood Vision Care, 622 N Madison Ave Ste 9, Greenwood, IN 46142, (317) 653-5872. Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English
- 1437240827
Dr. Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.