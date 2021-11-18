See All Clinical Psychologists in Huntsville, AL
Patrick Quirk, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patrick Quirk, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntsville, AL. 

Patrick Quirk works at Longwood Psychological Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emily J. Watson Lcsw Pip LLC
    111 Longwood Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 (256) 534-8161
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Patrick Quirk, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861473951
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Quirk, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Quirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Quirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Quirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Quirk works at Longwood Psychological Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Patrick Quirk’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Patrick Quirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Quirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Quirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Quirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.