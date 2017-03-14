Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick O'Connell, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick O'Connell, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Locations
Patrick T Oconnell Psy D PA13575 58th St N Ste 119, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 538-7714
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'connell is a kind, patient, experienced, and understanding therapist. He is very good at listening an reflecting back what you said as a patient. I feel safe and not judged by Dr. O'connell. I have been able to make large changes in my life because of the support he has offered. I am very lucky and grateful to find the doctor. He is very good at what he does, and I feel so much better after our sessions. I highly recommend this doctor. I hope others can find a doctor like this one.
About Dr. Patrick O'Connell, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770659682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.