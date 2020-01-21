See All Chiropractors in Centerville, OH
Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC is a Chiropractor in Centerville, OH. 

Dr. O'Bryan works at Integrative Physical Medicine of Dayton in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Associates of Centerville
    1504 Yankee Park Pl, Centerville, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 424-3068

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • American CareSource
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 21, 2020
    Dr. O'Brian went above and beyond to make sure I fully understand the treatment plan. Unlike most DRs he is also very easy to talk to and explains things in a way that is understandable.
    Matt — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC

    Chiropractic
    English
    1023355112
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Bryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Bryan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Bryan works at Integrative Physical Medicine of Dayton in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. O'Bryan’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

