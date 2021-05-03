Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Nelson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Nelson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oxford, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 33 W Walnut St, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 523-0197
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Changed my life, saved my life, and I will be forever grateful for what he taught me. My goal in life is to become a psychologist so I can touch lives like he did mine.
About Dr. Patrick Nelson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124169255
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
