See All Counselors in Lake Mary, FL
Patrick Nave, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Patrick Nave, LMHC

Counseling
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patrick Nave, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    743 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 739-3846
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patrick Nave?

    May 04, 2016
    My teenager has been seeing Dr. Nave for a while. He saw another counselor but was never able to build rapport. Dr. Nave has been able to make him feel comfortable enough to open up, not easy with an introverted male who is not very articulate about his feelings. My son likes that he gives him tools to manage his issues. Dr. Nave has been approachable and helpful to me also, explaining concepts and sharing resources. Days/office hours are very convenient. I recommend him in good conscience.
    Madeline in Oviedo, FL — May 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patrick Nave, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Patrick Nave, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Nave to family and friends

    Patrick Nave's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patrick Nave

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Nave, LMHC.

    About Patrick Nave, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225237787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Nave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Nave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Patrick Nave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Nave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Nave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Nave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patrick Nave, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.