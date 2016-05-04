Patrick Nave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Nave, LMHC
Overview
Patrick Nave, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL.
Locations
- 1 743 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 739-3846
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My teenager has been seeing Dr. Nave for a while. He saw another counselor but was never able to build rapport. Dr. Nave has been able to make him feel comfortable enough to open up, not easy with an introverted male who is not very articulate about his feelings. My son likes that he gives him tools to manage his issues. Dr. Nave has been approachable and helpful to me also, explaining concepts and sharing resources. Days/office hours are very convenient. I recommend him in good conscience.
About Patrick Nave, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1225237787
