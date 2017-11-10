Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Murphy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Murphy, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Ana, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1801 PARK COURT PL, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 972-8070
Ratings & Reviews
I have benefited from Dr. Murphy's sound counseling advice for more than 16 years - first through my divorce and then through my parenting years. His help has been vital in helping me through some of the difficult times. DTP.
About Dr. Patrick Murphy, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1528236478
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
