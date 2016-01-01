Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, IL.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Peoria801 W Lake Ave # 200, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 209-5215
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
About Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1912395047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGuire using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.