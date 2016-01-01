Patrick Lorenz Mallari accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C
Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Patrick Lorenz Mallari works at
Wellspace Health Del Paso Heights3441 MARYSVILLE BLVD, Sacramento, CA 95838 Directions (916) 737-5555
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275169955
Patrick Lorenz Mallari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Lorenz Mallari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Lorenz Mallari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.