Orthopedics
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patrick Lester, PA is an Orthopedic Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Patrick Lester works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-7000
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Herniated Disc
About Patrick Lester, PA

Specialties
  • Orthopedics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295393403
