Dr. Patrick Greco, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Greco, DC is a Chiropractor in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Greco works at
Locations
Midtown Place Chiropractic650 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Ste 600A, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 885-1414
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Greco, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407993314
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.