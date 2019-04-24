See All Neuropsychologists in Winter Park, FL
Patrick Gorman, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. 

Patrick Gorman works at Urology Center Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Physician Specialists LLC
    111 N Lakemont Ave Ste 2D, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-7792
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 24, 2019
    Dr. Gorman gave my adult son a thorough evaluation in 2003 for Asperger's Syndrome. I used it to apply for son's SSI. The application process went without a hitch, Social Security Administration approved my son's SSI application on the first attempt !
    About Patrick Gorman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205838935
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Gorman works at Urology Center Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Patrick Gorman’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Patrick Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

