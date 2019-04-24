Patrick Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Gorman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patrick Gorman, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL.
Patrick Gorman works at
Locations
Orlando Physician Specialists LLC111 N Lakemont Ave Ste 2D, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-7792
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorman gave my adult son a thorough evaluation in 2003 for Asperger's Syndrome. I used it to apply for son's SSI. The application process went without a hitch, Social Security Administration approved my son's SSI application on the first attempt !
About Patrick Gorman, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1205838935
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Gorman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Patrick Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Gorman.
