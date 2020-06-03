See All Physicians Assistants in Buffalo, NY
Patrick George, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Patrick George, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patrick George, PA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY. 

Patrick George works at Advanced Cardiology Group in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Nuclear Medicine Inc.
    1616 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 834-3278
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Independent Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patrick George?

    Jun 03, 2020
    Patrick George really cares he is very informative and I trust his treatment plan for my condition. The front office staff and the nurses are friendly and caring as well I would highly recommend Dr George.
    Tonya J. — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patrick George, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Patrick George, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patrick George to family and friends

    Patrick George's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patrick George

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick George, PA.

    About Patrick George, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134126204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick George works at Advanced Cardiology Group in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Patrick George’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Patrick George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patrick George, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.