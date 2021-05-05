Dr. Patrick Flynn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flynn, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Flynn, DC is a Chiropractor in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
-
1
Flynn's Children & Family Chiropractic Center LLC2638 Tulip Ln Ste B, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 429-2844
Ratings & Reviews
Review of Dr. Flynn:
Health care at its finest! I have spent the last year doctoring at the Green Bay Clinic. My health has flourished under their care and guidance. They are so knowledgeable about the human body and how to guide it to do what it so wishes to do - heal itself! Restoration not manipulation. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Patrick Flynn, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366477341
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Dr. Flynn offers both online and phone scheduling options.