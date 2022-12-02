Patrick Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Fink, PA-C
Overview
Patrick Fink, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Beach Area Family Health Center3705 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109 Directions (619) 515-2444Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday1:30pm - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
This is a great doctor, listening, efficient, positive. The clinic is good too, clean, fast service.
About Patrick Fink, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922380328
Frequently Asked Questions
