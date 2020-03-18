See All Chiropractors in West Jordan, UT
Chiropractic
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Patrick Egbert, CH is a Chiropractor in West Jordan, UT. 

Patrick Egbert works at Physical Medicine Clinic Inc. in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Physical Medicine Clinic Inc.
    7669 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084 (801) 566-2449
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Mar 18, 2020
    I've been struggling with neck pain and headaches for a long time. Seeing Dr. Egbert was such a different experience than other chiropractors and physical therapists I've been to for help. My neck stopped hurting after the first visit. I found him and his staff to be warm, friendly, and concerned for my well-being. I believe I will finally get the help I need. Thank you!
    Linda G — Mar 18, 2020
    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750388765
    Patrick Egbert, CH is accepting new patients.

    Patrick Egbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Egbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Patrick Egbert works at Physical Medicine Clinic Inc. in West Jordan, UT.

    8 patients have reviewed Patrick Egbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Egbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Egbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

