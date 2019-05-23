See All Physicians Assistants in Brandon, FL
Patrick Duffy, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patrick Duffy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL. 

Patrick Duffy works at Academic Alliance in Dermatology in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology
    131 N Oakwood Ave Ste 135, Brandon, FL 33510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 440-5544
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology
    6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 868-3052
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Patrick Duffy, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780748368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wilmington University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Duffy, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Patrick Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.