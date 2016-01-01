See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patrick Duffy Jr, PSY is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Pepperdine University|University of Denver and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Patrick Duffy Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Photo: Patrick Duffy Jr, PSY
    About Patrick Duffy Jr, PSY

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1417203696
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Pepperdine University|University of Denver
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Duffy Jr, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Duffy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Duffy Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Duffy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Duffy Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Patrick Duffy Jr’s profile.

    Patrick Duffy Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Duffy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Duffy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Duffy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

