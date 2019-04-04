Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Vecchio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Del Vecchio Jr works at
Locations
Advanced Family Eyecare28 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 247-2334
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was immensely impressed by my first time appointment. The office and rooms are immaculate clean and well organized. The staff are extremely courteous and friendly. Dr. Delvecchio was fantastic and was able to discover issues that were never mentioned or found with previous exams. I was so impressed I recommended this office to my coworkers and family! I am a big fan and customer for life!
About Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538158357
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Vecchio Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Vecchio Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Vecchio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Vecchio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.