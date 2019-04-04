See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Homestead, FL
Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD

Optometry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL. 

Dr. Del Vecchio Jr works at Del Family Eyecare in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Family Eyecare
    28 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 247-2334
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr?

    Apr 04, 2019
    I was immensely impressed by my first time appointment. The office and rooms are immaculate clean and well organized. The staff are extremely courteous and friendly. Dr. Delvecchio was fantastic and was able to discover issues that were never mentioned or found with previous exams. I was so impressed I recommended this office to my coworkers and family! I am a big fan and customer for life!
    — Apr 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Del Vecchio Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Del Vecchio Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD.

    About Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538158357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Vecchio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Vecchio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Vecchio Jr works at Del Family Eyecare in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Del Vecchio Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Vecchio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Vecchio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Del Vecchio Jr, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.