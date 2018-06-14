Overview

Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC is a Chiropractor in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with Palmer College Of Chiropractic



Dr. Defrancesco works at Chiropractic Health Center Of Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.