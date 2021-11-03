Patrick Brown, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patrick Brown, MSN
Offers telehealth
Patrick Brown, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.
Patrick Brown works at
Modyfi201 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (833) 366-3934Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Modyfi9841 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (833) 366-3934Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Instantly relatable! The moment I called and listened to option #3, I knew I was in the right place.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144747312
- University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
- Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Mi
Patrick Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Patrick Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrick Brown works at
9 patients have reviewed Patrick Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.