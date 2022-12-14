Patrick Apilado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Apilado, APRN
Overview
Patrick Apilado, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Patrick Apilado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael Shepard, Clinical Psychologist2775 S Jones Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 685-3300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patrick Apilado?
Everything went as planed.
About Patrick Apilado, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982114070
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Apilado accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Apilado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrick Apilado works at
5 patients have reviewed Patrick Apilado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Apilado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Apilado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Apilado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.