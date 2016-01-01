Dr. Adema II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD is an Optometrist in Mandeville, LA.
Dr. Adema II works at
Locations
-
1
Adema Vision Clinic Inc2180 N Causeway Blvd Ste 10, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 727-2077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adema II?
About Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598858789
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adema II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adema II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adema II works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adema II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adema II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adema II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adema II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.