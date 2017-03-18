Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Yoder, DC
Overview
Dr. Patricia Yoder, DC is a Chiropractor in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Yoder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert H. Blanchette845 Teague Trl Ste 3, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-5083
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoder?
The most amazing chiropractor there is. She truly cares about optimal health for her patients and she utilizes many different healing methods to obtain it. Dr. Yoder is very compassionate and so gifted.
About Dr. Patricia Yoder, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124143961
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoder accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoder works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.