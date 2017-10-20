Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Wright, PHD is a Psychologist in Southaven, MS.
Journey To New Beginnings Pllc5627 Getwell Rd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 349-2979
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I recommend Dr. Wright all the time. My two sons have been patients of Dr. Wright's for several years. She was recommended by a doctor friend of mine whose daughter she also treated successfully for several years, She goes above and beyond for her patients. My older son has contacted her by email several times and she responds back the same day answering whatever question or concern he has.. Thank you, Dr. Wright, for helping me raise two great kids!
- Psychology
- English
- 1023087350
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
